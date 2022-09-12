SuperCom launches $33M national electronic monitoring project in Romania

Sep. 12, 2022 9:35 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) together with its local partner, it has executed the contract and launched the over $33M project with Romania's Ministry of Interior.
  • The project will include the deployment of SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite for Domestic Violence monitoring, GPS Tracking of offenders, and a home detention monitoring program.
  • The nationwide program is expected to encompass all EM offender programs within the country, up to 15K enrollees simultaneously, and include a unique integration of multiple offender tracking sub-programs.

  • Initial Order delivery of over $7M and Domestic Violence Monitoring Program Go-Live is expected by Oct. 1st, 2022.

  • "This competitive tender process that just concluded is the first of several tenders for large-scale national European EM projects expected to be concluded in 2022 and 2023, with a total estimated value of over $200M." said Ordan Trabelsi, President & CEO.

  • SPCB +11.58% to $0.46.

