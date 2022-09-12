SuperCom launches $33M national electronic monitoring project in Romania
Sep. 12, 2022
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) together with its local partner, it has executed the contract and launched the over $33M project with Romania's Ministry of Interior.
- The project will include the deployment of SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite for Domestic Violence monitoring, GPS Tracking of offenders, and a home detention monitoring program.
- The nationwide program is expected to encompass all EM offender programs within the country, up to 15K enrollees simultaneously, and include a unique integration of multiple offender tracking sub-programs.
Initial Order delivery of over $7M and Domestic Violence Monitoring Program Go-Live is expected by Oct. 1st, 2022.
"This competitive tender process that just concluded is the first of several tenders for large-scale national European EM projects expected to be concluded in 2022 and 2023, with a total estimated value of over $200M." said Ordan Trabelsi, President & CEO.
