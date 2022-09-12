Skillz taps gaming industry veteran as new CTO
Sep. 12, 2022 9:40 AM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has named Vassily Filippov as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Filippov joins the firm from Meta Platforms (META), where he was Director of Engineering.
- Filippov will lead global engineering teams at Skillz (SKLZ) and execute the technical roadmap of the Skillz competition platform in his new role. He has over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, helping create games for studios such as Sony, Riot Games, and Sierra On-Line, and franchises such as "God of War" and "League of Legends."
- The new CTO has also worked at Apple (AAPL), helping lead the development of RealityKit and Reality Composer.
Comments (2)