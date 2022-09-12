Blink Charging deploys 24 EV charging ports at Veris Residential's Haus25 complex
Sep. 12, 2022 9:51 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has deployed 24 EV charging ports at Veris Residential's Haus25 high-rise luxury apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.
- Blink (BLNK) installed 12 IQ 200 dual chargers at the complex, providing 24 charging ports for residents and visitors. The IQ 200 chargers are said to offer ~65 miles of charge per hour and is compatible with any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.
- BLNK shares have dipped ~27% over the past year and 19% YTD
