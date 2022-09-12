Blink Charging deploys 24 EV charging ports at Veris Residential's Haus25 complex

Sep. 12, 2022 9:51 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Serenethos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has deployed 24 EV charging ports at Veris Residential's Haus25 high-rise luxury apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.
  • Blink (BLNK) installed 12 IQ 200 dual chargers at the complex, providing 24 charging ports for residents and visitors. The IQ 200 chargers are said to offer ~65 miles of charge per hour and is compatible with any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.
  • BLNK shares have dipped ~27% over the past year and 19% YTD
  • Previously, Blink Charging partners to deploy charging stations at UBS-owned properties

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.