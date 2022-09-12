Silver-related ETFs gain ground

Silver Bars Sitting on Blue Bar Graph - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Exchange traded funds that base their activity off the price of silver (XAGUSD:CUR) moved higher during Monday's early action, as the underlying precious metal has gained 4.9%. This added to a recent upswing for the economy, which is now +9.3% since the end of August.

As a result, both spot-silver ETFs and silver-mining ETFs have tracked higher. Spot-silver funds move in a synchronous fashion to the precious metal as such funds track their price action through the futures market. Silver-mining ETFs, on the other hand, invest in a broad range of companies involved in the handling of actual silver mining.

See below a breakdown of both spot-silver ETFs and silver mining-ETFs along with their assets under management and daily price action:

Spot-Silver ETFs

Silver Trust iShares (NYSEARCA:SLV): $8.35B, +4.8%.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) $5.41B, +4.3%.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) $836.73M, +4.9%.

Silver-Mining ETFs

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) $753.69M, +3.2%.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) $155.79M, +3.3%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) $594.56M, +2.8%.

On a larger scale, see how each of the above six exchange traded funds fared against each other on a broader 2022 YTD performance chart.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.