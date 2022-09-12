Silver-related ETFs gain ground

Exchange traded funds that base their activity off the price of silver (XAGUSD:CUR) moved higher during Monday's early action, as the underlying precious metal has gained 4.9%. This added to a recent upswing for the economy, which is now +9.3% since the end of August.

As a result, both spot-silver ETFs and silver-mining ETFs have tracked higher. Spot-silver funds move in a synchronous fashion to the precious metal as such funds track their price action through the futures market. Silver-mining ETFs, on the other hand, invest in a broad range of companies involved in the handling of actual silver mining.

See below a breakdown of both spot-silver ETFs and silver mining-ETFs along with their assets under management and daily price action:

Spot-Silver ETFs

Silver Trust iShares (NYSEARCA:SLV): $8.35B, +4.8%.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) $5.41B, +4.3%.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) $836.73M, +4.9%.

Silver-Mining ETFs

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) $753.69M, +3.2%.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) $155.79M, +3.3%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) $594.56M, +2.8%.

On a larger scale, see how each of the above six exchange traded funds fared against each other on a broader 2022 YTD performance chart.