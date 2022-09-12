Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is starting its Monday with some modest gains generally higher tech stock market after Cowen initiated coverage of the stock at Underperform.

"With the (virtual) universe at stake, competition will be intense," analyst Doug Creutz says of the "metaverse" where Roblox and other key tech names are looking to stake claims.

Roblox (RBLX) has run to a high valuation - 53x its 2024 EBITDA - on the perception that it's a key player for the metaverse, Creutz notes. But the company is set to be just one of many rivals banking on a strong future in the virtual space.

"Technical solutions needed to create a true metaverse may not materialize within a 5-10 year horizon," he says. "The conceptually attractive features of a metaverse also appear to be at odds with the reality of an Internet that has become dominated by a few centralized platforms."

Meanwhile, even if the metaverse arrives ahead of schedule, Roblox (RBLX) isn't in great position due to lacking proprietary content, and its "significant" skew towards younger users, Creutz said.

"We think Roblox faces three structural challenges to its metaverse future: (1) poor economics for content creators; (2) the need to moderate high volumes of user-generated content for its young audience; and (3) its substantial use of equity compensation risks high employee turnover and could hurt the company's ability to innovate."

It's a successful videogame/entertainment platform, a "prime" destination with attractive characteristics for pre-teens and tweens, he said. But the lack of owned content intellectual property may become a significant weakness, as competition from big tech/media rivals intensifies.

That leads Creutz to value Roblox (RBLX) more like a traditional entertainment platform. A base case assuming daily active users hits 67M in fiscal 2024 (and margins bottom out this year) leads to an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 22x, resulting in a price target of $31, implying 32% downside.

The company's key upcoming catalyst is its Investor Day, set for Thursday starting at noon ET.