Bill.com stock advances after snagging Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley

Sep. 12, 2022 10:02 AM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares climbed 4.2% in early Monday morning trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss started coverage of the financial software firm with an Overweight rating.

"A compelling value proposition, differentiated go-to-market strategy through direct sales, accounting partnerships, and financial institution partners, supporting a +65% revenue CAGR (CY21–CY23E), the second fastest in our coverage, and a solid track record of execution create a favorable risk/reward for BIL," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst estimated that Bill.com's (BILL) recent acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go could expand the company's serviceable addressable market ("SAM") to ~$80B by adding expense management and accounts receivable automation to its core accounts payable offering.

"This implies approximately 1% SAM penetration, with avenues of potential SAM expansion through incremental monetization of Divvy and Invoice2go as well as further acquisitions," he added.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screens BILL as a Hold, while the average Wall Street Analyst views the stock, which is down over 25% YTD, as a Buy.

Previously, (Aug. 19) Bill.com stock grinds higher as analysts cheer fiscal Q4 results, outlook.

