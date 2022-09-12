Forward Air reports mid-quarter 16% growth in revenue per shipment through August
Sep. 12, 2022 10:06 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) provided Monday a mid-quarter update for Q3 through Aug. 2022, where revenue per shipment is reported at +16% and shipment per day at +6.% over the same period last year.
- The transportation company stated weight per shipment decreased 3.2% while pounds per day increased 3.1% year-over-year.
- Quarter-to-date revenue per hundredweight rose 19.8%.
- "In July of the prior year, we completed a process to cleanse inefficient freight from our network. We have more than fully replaced the inefficient freight with higher quality freight in the network as evidenced by the positive trend in August with an increase of 5.2% pounds per day and 13.8% shipments per day," said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt.
- "Throughout the third quarter, we continued with our pricing initiative to work more closely with our customers to appropriately price the freight in our network," Schmitt added.
- FWRD stock is up 1.14% in early trading session on Monday.
