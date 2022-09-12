Apple to close UK stores for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral next Monday
Sep. 12, 2022 10:10 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin continued its procession from Scotland toward London, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has said all of its stores in the United Kingdom will close next Monday out of respect for the Queen's state funeral that day.
- King Charles III has declared September 19 to be a bank holiday across the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's formal state funeral. Businesses in the U.K. are officially allowed to make their own decisions regarding whether to stay open during the Queen's funeral, but Apple (AAPL) has already told all of its employees that its stores across the country will close in honor of Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, and after 70 years on the British throne.
- Apple (AAPL) has also said that its stores will operate at a reduced capacity on Wednesday, when the Queen's coffin lies in state in London.
Comments (2)