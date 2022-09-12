Nike's turnaround is getting close - UBS

UBS reiterated its bullish view on Nike (NYSE:NKE) after taking in the company's shareholder meeting last week.

Analyst Jay Sole noted that Nike addressed relevant topics to the current investor debates on the stock, such as its "Consumer Direct Acceleration" strategy, innovation, the business in China and supply chain issues.

The main takeaway from the event was said to be Nike's strong conviction around the consumer direct strategy.

"We think this is a positive for the stock since investors have been increasingly wondering if Nike's deemphasis of some wholesale customers is the correct path forward. While macro issues may weigh on NKE near-term, we continue to have conviction in Nike over the NTM."

The firm think the market will come to realize Nike's CDA strategy is working and it has long-term EPS power well above the current consensus mark of $3.77 for FY23 consensus. UBS' price target on Buy-rated Nike (NKE) of $156 reps 37% upside potential for shares. Nike (NKE) gained 2.02% in early trading on Monday.

Nike has trailed the S&P 500 Index and broad retail averages in 2022.