Perrigo to face FDA AdCom meeting for OTC contraceptive

Sep. 12, 2022 10:25 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ireland-based pharma Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced Monday that the FDA scheduled a meeting of its independent experts on Nov. 18 to decide on its marketing application for oral contraceptive Opill for Over-The-Counter (OTC) use.
  • A progestin-only daily birth control pill, Opill was available in the U.S. for those with a prescription since the FDA first approved it in 1973.
  • At the November joint meeting, the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee (NDAC) and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ORUDAC) will decide its approvability for OTC use.
  • A favorable outcome will pave the way for Opill to become “the first ever daily birth control pill available OTC without a prescription in the U.S.,” PRGO said.
  • In July, the company announced its affiliate HRA Pharma had submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval for an Rx-to-OTC switch of Opill.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.