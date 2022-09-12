EU clears Novavax's COVID-19 shot for use as a booster dose in adults

Sep. 12, 2022 10:28 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Monday said the European Commission had given an expanded approval to its COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster shot in adults aged 18 years and older.
  • The approval follows a positive recommendation for the protein-based shot to be used as a booster by an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency on Sept. 1.
  • As per the approval, the vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, can be used in the European Union in adults aged 18 and older as a booster regardless of previous vaccine history, NVAX said.
  • NVAX said the shot had been approved in Japan, Australia and New Zealand as a booster dose for adults. It also recently received Swiss clearance for use as a booster in adults.
  • NVAX is also seeking U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its vaccine as a booster dose.
  • Novavax (NVAX) stock +1.4% to $32.17 in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.