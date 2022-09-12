EU clears Novavax's COVID-19 shot for use as a booster dose in adults
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Monday said the European Commission had given an expanded approval to its COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster shot in adults aged 18 years and older.
- The approval follows a positive recommendation for the protein-based shot to be used as a booster by an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency on Sept. 1.
- As per the approval, the vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, can be used in the European Union in adults aged 18 and older as a booster regardless of previous vaccine history, NVAX said.
- NVAX said the shot had been approved in Japan, Australia and New Zealand as a booster dose for adults. It also recently received Swiss clearance for use as a booster in adults.
- NVAX is also seeking U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its vaccine as a booster dose.
