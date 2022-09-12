Global semiconductor sales rise 7.3% Y/Y in July, growth slows down
- According to Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor industry sales reached $49B in July 2022, up 7.3% Y/Y, but down 2.3% vs. June 2022 total of $50.2B.
- Y/Y sales were up in the Europe by 15.2%, Japan by 13.1%, and Asia Pacific/All Other by 4.1%, but down in China by 1.8%.
- M/M sales increased in Europe by 2.7% and Japan by 0.6%, but decreased in the Americas by 2.3%, China by 3.5%, and Asia Pacific/All Other by 3.5%.
- “Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, easily topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020. Sales into the Americas market increased 20.9% year-to-year to lead all regions.” said John Neuffer, Semiconductor Industry Association president and CEO.
- Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
- Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Also read: 'U.S. plans to increase semiconductor export restrictions to China'
Comments (2)