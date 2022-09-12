Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is expanding the availability of its advanced driver assistance technologies, BlueCruise and ActiveGlide, per recent company announcements.

JD Power explains that the BlueCruise and ActiveGlide technologies use a combination of advanced camera, radar, and driver monitoring technologies as well as a specified mapping system to allow for hands-free driving on highways. More than 130K miles of highways in the US and Canada have been pre-approved for hands-free operation, according to the consumer advisory service. A map of pre-approved roads is available on Ford's website.

According to a recent press release, Ford’s (F) next generation BlueCruise 1.2 technology will be released in fall 2023 for the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle model, while new Lincolns will be equipped with ActiveGlide 1.2 in 2023 as well. According to CNBC, the new Corsair model will be the lowest priced Lincoln to offer the new ActiveGlide system.

The automaker said the upgraded technologies include “hands-free lane changing for easier passing, in-lane repositioning to more confidently share roadways with larger vehicles and predictive speed assist to smoothly reduce speed entering tight curves.” More than 75K Ford and Lincoln owners have enrolled in BlueCruise and ActiveGlide pilot programs with more than 16M miles logged by the programs, according to Ford.

Ford (F) shares rose 1.5% in Monday's trading.

Read more Ford’s slated presentations for the Detroit Auto Show.