Ventyx stock soars 69% as analysts see Sotyktu approval sans warning a 'win' for TYK2 class

Sep. 12, 2022 10:48 AM ETVentyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)AMGN, BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Wall street sign with American flag in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan

Damien VERRIER

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock soared ~69% on Sept. 12 after Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) TYK2 inhibitor Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for plaque psoriasis was approved in the U.S. without a black-box warning.

H.C. Wainwright Analyst Emily Bodnar noted that the Sotyktu approval with no black-box warning was 'a best-case scenario' for the TYK2 class of drugs, and believes it is a positive for Ventyx's VTX958.

Oppenheimer too saw the lack of a boxed warning for Sotyktu as a 'significant win for Ventyx, deucravacitinib and other TYK2 developers and raised its price target on VTYX to $65 from $40.

Meanwhile, Mizuho sees this as a potential headwind for Amgen's (AMGN) psoriasis drug Otezla.

Bristol-Myers had offloaded Otezla to Amgen for $13.4B in 2019 as part of its efforts to complete a merger with Celgene.

William Blair Analyst Matt Phipps noted that Sotyktu approval without a black box warning gives "upside to the long-term opportunity for Sotyktu and the ability to take market share from Amgen's Otezla and be a step before patients go on biologics."

The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on VTYX is Strong Buy, wherein 6 out of 9 analysts give it a Strong Buy rating.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.