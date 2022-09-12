Vaxxinity initiates rolling submission for its COVID-19 shot with UK's drug regulator

Sep. 12, 2022 10:47 AM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

covid-19 coronavirus booster vaccination concept

Teka77

  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) on Monday said it had started a rolling submission to UK's drug regulator for conditional marketing approval of its UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose.
  • The shot is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 trial as a booster dose for subjects who have received primary immunization with mRNA, adenovirus vector or inactivated virus vaccines, VAXX said in a statement.
  • VAXX reiterated its expectation of having a readout from the late-stage trial in Q4 2022.
  • "Authorizations by stringent regulatory authorities such as the (UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) could open the pathway for UB-612 to reach countries with high unmet needs," VAXX CEO Mei Mei Hu said.
  • Class A shares of VAXX were 0.5% lower at $2.15 in morning trading.

