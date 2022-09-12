Monday.com rises as Loop Capital calls it 'likely winner' in digital tools market

Sep. 12, 2022 10:50 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Global connection

piranka

Israeli-based monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) rose on Monday as investment firm Loop Capital started coverage on the cloud-based work management company, calling it a "likely winner" in the emerging digital tools market.

Analyst Mark Schappel initiated coverage with a buy rating on monday.com (MNDY) and a $175 price target, noting that the company has differentiated its software via its "intuitive" user interface and low to no-cost development framework that allows it to build or modify applications without an IT department. It also has a direct sales force, in addition to its bottoms up customer acquisition approach, that has benefited the company.

"In short, MNDY has built an innovative, simple-to-use platform that supports a seemingly limitless number of use cases, is one of the best-branded vendors in the rapidly growing market for digital teamwork tools and low-code/no-code platforms, goes to market with a beefed-up sales engine, and has a solid financial foundation to drive continued growth," Schappel wrote in a note to clients.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares rose more than 3% to $134.59 in early Monday trading.

In addition, Schappel noted that shares now trade at 8 times next-twelve-months revenue, down from 40 when the company went public in June 2021, making its valuation more reasonable and "paving the way for a more valid and sustainable investment case."

The analyst also said that monday.com (MNDY) has a "solid" financial foundation, as the company grew revenue 91% year-over-year in 2021 and 75% in its most recent quarter. It also has $835M in cash and investments and is likely to get to 20% operating margins once it reaches scale.

Earlier this month, investment firm Citi said monday.com (MNDY) was one of the application software companies with opportunities amid a challenging economy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.