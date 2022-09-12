Darling Ingredients initiated with Buy rating at Stifel

Sep. 12, 2022

Germany Drops Biofuel Plans

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) on Monday was rated as a Buy in an initiation report by Stifel. The investment bank set a price target of $101 a share for Darling, which converts food waste into sustainable products and renewable energy.

“We believe the company's 50/50 ownership of Diamond Green Diesel, the largest bio-refinery operation in the U.S., represents a best-in-class business model,” Derrick Whitfield, analyst at Stifel, said in a research note.

Darling also has an opportunity to meet growing demand for collagen peptides, a form of protein found in some beauty products and health supplements, according to Stifel.

Darling slipped 0.3% to $77.76 in the first hour of trading in New York.

Stifel - Cash Flow Per Share for Darling Ingredients (Sept. 12)
2022E 2023E 2024E
Q1 $1.38A $3.04 $2.47
Q2 $1.52A $2.81 $2.40
Q3 $2.43 $2.67 $2.38
Q4 $2.58 $2.55 $2.31
$7.92 $11.06 $9.57

Seeking Alpha contributor Mare Evidence Lab has a Buy rating on Darling Ingredients (DAR) on the outlook for renewable diesel. Columnist The Value Investor rates Darling Ingredients (DAR) as a Hold on its valuation.

