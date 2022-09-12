Darling Ingredients initiated with Buy rating at Stifel
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) on Monday was rated as a Buy in an initiation report by Stifel. The investment bank set a price target of $101 a share for Darling, which converts food waste into sustainable products and renewable energy.
“We believe the company's 50/50 ownership of Diamond Green Diesel, the largest bio-refinery operation in the U.S., represents a best-in-class business model,” Derrick Whitfield, analyst at Stifel, said in a research note.
Darling also has an opportunity to meet growing demand for collagen peptides, a form of protein found in some beauty products and health supplements, according to Stifel.
Darling slipped 0.3% to $77.76 in the first hour of trading in New York.
|Stifel - Cash Flow Per Share for Darling Ingredients (Sept. 12)
|2022E
|2023E
|2024E
|Q1
|$1.38A
|$3.04
|$2.47
|Q2
|$1.52A
|$2.81
|$2.40
|Q3
|$2.43
|$2.67
|$2.38
|Q4
|$2.58
|$2.55
|$2.31
|$7.92
|$11.06
|$9.57
Seeking Alpha contributor Mare Evidence Lab has a Buy rating on Darling Ingredients (DAR) on the outlook for renewable diesel. Columnist The Value Investor rates Darling Ingredients (DAR) as a Hold on its valuation.
