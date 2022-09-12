Tesla to require Powerwall for solar roof projects - Electrek

Sep. 12, 2022 11:02 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor16 Comments

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has set the presence of a Powerwall home energy storage unit as a requirement for new solar roof installations, according to Electrek.

Citing “sources familiar with the matter,” the outlet reported on Monday that the new requirement became effective during the first full week of September. The new requirement is aimed at spurring greater sales of both products in tandem, per the report.

Solar energy sales totaled $1.48B in the first six months of 2022. However, gross profits on those sales amounted to only $25M.

