Carpenter Technology jumps 7% on upgrade to Outperform by Cowen
Sep. 12, 2022 11:04 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) upgraded to outperform from market perform with a $45 price target by Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna.
- Analyst elaborates that recent pullback in the shares provides an attractive entry point, sees accelerating earnings gains and a "catalyst-rich backdrop" with 787, 737 and A320 rate hikes as well as the investor day.
- Further mentions, lead times in "high margin" aero engine products are greater than 40 weeks.
- YTD the stock has gained about 27% and has a market cap $1.73B.
- Stock has a sell-side rating of Buy with 3.75 score and with an average price target of $49.33.
- Quant rating of Hold with 2.98 score and highest factor grades given to growth.
- Stock rises 7.3%.
Comments