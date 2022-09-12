Carpenter Technology jumps 7% on upgrade to Outperform by Cowen

  • Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) upgraded to outperform from market perform with a $45 price target by Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna.
  • Analyst elaborates that recent pullback in the shares provides an attractive entry point, sees accelerating earnings gains and a "catalyst-rich backdrop" with 787, 737 and A320 rate hikes as well as the investor day.
  • Further mentions, lead times in "high margin" aero engine products are greater than 40 weeks.
  • YTD the stock has gained about 27% and has a market cap $1.73B.
  • Stock has a sell-side rating of Buy with 3.75 score and with an average price target of $49.33.
  • Quant rating of Hold with 2.98 score and highest factor grades given to growth.
  • Stock rises 7.3%.

Comments

