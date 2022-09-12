Google says $5.4B buyout of Mandiant is now complete
Sep. 12, 2022 11:08 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Monday that its $5.4B buyout of cybersecurity firm Mandiant is officially complete.
- In a blog post, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that Mandiant will be part of the Google Cloud security portfolio, though the company will retain the Mandiant brand.
- "Combining Google Cloud’s existing security portfolio with Mandiant’s leading cyber threat intelligence will allow us to deliver a security operations suite to help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle," Kurian wrote.
- In March, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) revealed plans to buy Mandiant in an all-cash deal. Mandiant was previously a part of FireEye before it was spun-off into its own publicly traded company.
- On Monday, it was reported that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is looking to move a significant part of production of its Pixel smartphone to India from China.
