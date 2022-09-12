Google says $5.4B buyout of Mandiant is now complete

Sep. 12, 2022 11:08 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Monday that its $5.4B buyout of cybersecurity firm Mandiant is officially complete.
  • In a blog post, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that Mandiant will be part of the Google Cloud security portfolio, though the company will retain the Mandiant brand.
  • "Combining Google Cloud’s existing security portfolio with Mandiant’s leading cyber threat intelligence will allow us to deliver a security operations suite to help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle," Kurian wrote.
  • In March, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) revealed plans to buy Mandiant in an all-cash deal. Mandiant was previously a part of FireEye before it was spun-off into its own publicly traded company.
  • On Monday, it was reported that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is looking to move a significant part of production of its Pixel smartphone to India from China.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.