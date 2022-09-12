Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency, charge off rates climb in August
Sep. 12, 2022 11:08 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates both increased in August as loan growth came in stronger-than-expected, according to an SEC filing Monday.
- Its delinquency rate for August rose to 3.1% from 2.9% in July and 2.3% a year before, in a sign that credit quality continues to normalize from historically low levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The adjusted net charge-off rate was 3.1% in August, up from 3.0% a month earlier and 2.4% in the year-ago period.
- Loan balances of $85.0B at August 31 exceeded the consensus of $83.8B, and gained 1.1% M/M and +12.1% Y/Y in a move that "could fuel growth math dynamics this quarter if reserve rates remain flat to up vs. 2Q22 levels," said Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache.
- Previously, Synchrony's credit card delinquency, charge-off rates rise in July as loans increase.
