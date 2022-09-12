Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency, charge off rates climb in August

Sep. 12, 2022 11:08 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

a woman holding and choosing credit card to use

Farknot_Architect/iStock via Getty Images

  • Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates both increased in August as loan growth came in stronger-than-expected, according to an SEC filing Monday.
  • Its delinquency rate for August rose to 3.1% from 2.9% in July and 2.3% a year before, in a sign that credit quality continues to normalize from historically low levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The adjusted net charge-off rate was 3.1% in August, up from 3.0% a month earlier and 2.4% in the year-ago period.
  • Loan balances of $85.0B at August 31 exceeded the consensus of $83.8B, and gained 1.1% M/M and +12.1% Y/Y in a move that "could fuel growth math dynamics this quarter if reserve rates remain flat to up vs. 2Q22 levels," said Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache.
  • Previously, Synchrony's credit card delinquency, charge-off rates rise in July as loans increase.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.