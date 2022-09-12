Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) latest refresh includes not only its new operating system but also an updated Roku Express streaming player as well as a new subwoofer.

Roku's OS 11.5 includes updates to its Audio, Video and Content Discovery areas.

Among features arriving in "coming months" to the home screen menu is "The Buzz," a "frequently updated collection of posts featuring entertainment-centric, short-form content from popular streaming services and entertainment brands." That could include video clips, images, trailers, interviews and other content to help users discover programming.

A new "Continue Watching" section will collect programming to make it easier to resume viewing, and a Save List will offer a single destination for content bookmarked across the platform.

The Roku Store will also be added to the home screen menu, making for a more visual destination for users to browse, search and add channels.

On the audio front, Roku is expanding Bluetooth Private Listening to include compatibility with the newest Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar and Streambar Pro. And new visual tools will help improve the use of Roku Voice navigation.

The Live TV Channel Guide gets new categories to aid navigation, and it will get a dedicated button on the mobile app remote to give customers one-click access.

As for new hardware, Roku has updated its Roku Express streaming device with dual-band Wi-Fi and increased storage. Channel start times are also quicker, Roku says. It's available for presale at a suggested retail price of $29.99 and will ship mid-October, with general retail availability Oct. 16.

The Roku Wireless Bass is a subwoofer meant to be an easy add-on to Roku's Streambars or wireless speakers. It's available for pre-order at a suggested retail price of $129.99, and will be generally available Nov. 7. A Streambar/Wireless Bass bundle goes for $249.99.