APA rises 7% after Citi upgrades energy producer to Buy

APA Corp. (APA) on Monday rose as much as 7% to $40.76 a share as Citi upgraded the energy producer to Buy from Neutral. The bank raised its price target to $58 from $40 for the shares.

“APA offers an under-appreciated growth story combining upcoming exposure to the strength in global gas prices,” Scott Gruber, analyst at Citi, said in a report.

The shares slipped from the morning high to a 4.6% gain to $39.94 by 11:30 a.m. ET.

Citi also downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising the price target to $67 from $65.

“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.

Citi EPS estimates for APA Corp. (Sept. 12) Current fiscal year New Old 1Q $2.94 $2.94 2Q $3.92 $4.11 3Q $3.28 $3.96 4Q $2.68 $3.37

