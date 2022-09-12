APA rises 7% after Citi upgrades energy producer to Buy

Sep. 12, 2022 11:35 AM ETAPA, OXYBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Sunset Over Pumpjack Silhouette With Copy Space

ronniechua

APA Corp. (APA) on Monday rose as much as 7% to $40.76 a share as Citi upgraded the energy producer to Buy from Neutral. The bank raised its price target to $58 from $40 for the shares.

“APA offers an under-appreciated growth story combining upcoming exposure to the strength in global gas prices,” Scott Gruber, analyst at Citi, said in a report.

The shares slipped from the morning high to a 4.6% gain to $39.94 by 11:30 a.m. ET.

Citi also downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising the price target to $67 from $65.

“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.

Citi EPS estimates for APA Corp. (Sept. 12)
Current fiscal year New Old
1Q $2.94 $2.94
2Q $3.92 $4.11
3Q $3.28 $3.96
4Q $2.68 $3.37

Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Portfolio has a Buy rating on APA because of the possibility of increasing energy output. Columnist The Value Investor rates APA as a Hold on rating on APA because of its past volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.