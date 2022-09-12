APA rises 7% after Citi upgrades energy producer to Buy
APA Corp. (APA) on Monday rose as much as 7% to $40.76 a share as Citi upgraded the energy producer to Buy from Neutral. The bank raised its price target to $58 from $40 for the shares.
“APA offers an under-appreciated growth story combining upcoming exposure to the strength in global gas prices,” Scott Gruber, analyst at Citi, said in a report.
The shares slipped from the morning high to a 4.6% gain to $39.94 by 11:30 a.m. ET.
Citi also downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising the price target to $67 from $65.
“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.
|Citi EPS estimates for APA Corp. (Sept. 12)
|Current fiscal year
|New
|Old
|1Q
|$2.94
|$2.94
|2Q
|$3.92
|$4.11
|3Q
|$3.28
|$3.96
|4Q
|$2.68
|$3.37
Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Portfolio has a Buy rating on APA because of the possibility of increasing energy output. Columnist The Value Investor rates APA as a Hold on rating on APA because of its past volatility.
