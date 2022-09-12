Citi downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising its price target to $67 from $65. The bank said that while the energy producer has cut debt, the 126% jump in its share price this year leaves only modest room for gains.

“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.

Occidental (OXY) on Monday rose 2.1% to $66.97 a share by 11:42 a.m. ET.

Conversely, Citi upgraded APA Corp. (APA) to Buy from Neutral, and raised its price target for the energy producer to $58 from $40 for the shares.

Citi EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum (Sept. 12) Current fiscal year New Old 1Q $3.04 $3.04 2Q $4.34 $2.98 3Q $2.56 $2.40 4Q $1.93 $1.74 $12.63 $10.92

