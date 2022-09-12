Citi downgrades Occidental to Neutral from Buy
Citi downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising its price target to $67 from $65. The bank said that while the energy producer has cut debt, the 126% jump in its share price this year leaves only modest room for gains.
“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.
Occidental (OXY) on Monday rose 2.1% to $66.97 a share by 11:42 a.m. ET.
Conversely, Citi upgraded APA Corp. (APA) to Buy from Neutral, and raised its price target for the energy producer to $58 from $40 for the shares.
|Citi EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum (Sept. 12)
|Current fiscal year
|New
|Old
|1Q
|$3.04
|$3.04
|2Q
|$4.34
|$2.98
|3Q
|$2.56
|$2.40
|4Q
|$1.93
|$1.74
|$12.63
|$10.92
Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading, who has a Hold rating on Occidental (OXY), today offered an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's federal filing from last week. Contributor Sensor Trading rates Occidental (OXY) as a Buy on its earnings potential.
Comments (4)