Citi downgrades Occidental to Neutral from Buy

Sep. 12, 2022 11:35 AM ETAPA, OXYBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor4 Comments

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

Citi downgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Neutral from Buy, while raising its price target to $67 from $65. The bank said that while the energy producer has cut debt, the 126% jump in its share price this year leaves only modest room for gains.

“When we initiated on OXY about a year ago, there was little interest in the stock given excess leverage and a perceived long runway to cash return enhancement,” Gruber said. “This year crude price inflation has accelerated OXY’s deleveraging efforts.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway last week confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.

Occidental (OXY) on Monday rose 2.1% to $66.97 a share by 11:42 a.m. ET.

Conversely, Citi upgraded APA Corp. (APA) to Buy from Neutral, and raised its price target for the energy producer to $58 from $40 for the shares.

Citi EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum (Sept. 12)
Current fiscal year New Old
1Q $3.04 $3.04
2Q $4.34 $2.98
3Q $2.56 $2.40
4Q $1.93 $1.74
$12.63 $10.92

Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading, who has a Hold rating on Occidental (OXY), today offered an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's federal filing from last week. Contributor Sensor Trading rates Occidental (OXY) as a Buy on its earnings potential.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.