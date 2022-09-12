CEL-SCI says neoadjuvant multikine shows response in head/neck cancer in trial

Sep. 12, 2022 11:39 AM ETCEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) reported data from a phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant multikine in patients with newly diagnosed locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck at the European Society for Medical Oncology (EMSO) annual Congress in Paris, France.
  • In the IT-MATTERS study, early tumor response (early response) to neoadjuvant multikine-treatment was seen before surgery (occurring at median 5 weeks post-randomization) adding credibility to the isolated impact of early treatment, the company said in a Sept. 12 press release.
  • CEL-SCI added that early response was noted only in the multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin injection) treatment groups and not in the control group.
  • Early response occurs in both the lower risk and higher risk groups for recurrence, the company noted.

