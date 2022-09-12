After its Q2 revenue slump highlighted a slowdown in deal activity, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is preparing to pursue a fresh round of job cuts, The New York Times reported Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the plans, adding that the layoffs could take effect as soon as next week.

The move would come after the megabank's second quarter saw a Y/Y drop of 22.9% in total net revenue, reflecting less activity in debt and equity underwriting and M&A deals in its Investment Banking unit. That comes as the macroeconomic backdrop of central bank tightening - among other exogenous headwinds such as Russia's war in Ukraine - pushed up interest rates, financial conditions, as well as credit spreads.

This round of staff reductions will likely be seen at the lower end of the 1%-5% range of total headcount, a person familiar with the matter told the NYT.

"We have made the decision to slow hiring velocity and reduce certain professional fees going forward," Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David M. Solomon said during the company's Q2 earnings call. "We are keeping in mind, however, that while we are being disciplined about our expenses, we are not doing so to the detriment of our client franchise or our growth strategy."

Previously, (June 28) Goldman Sachs projects $1.2B loss from consumer unit this year.