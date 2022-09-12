European drug regulator panel backs approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-adapted shot

  • The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended approving Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German partner BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Omicron BA.4/5-subvariant adapted COVID-19 shot.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), based on data available, concluded that the adapted vaccine is expected to be more effective than the original shot - called Comirnaty - at triggering an immune response against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
  • "This recommendation will further extend the arsenal of available vaccines to protect people against COVID-19 as the pandemic continues and new waves of infections are anticipated in the cold season," the CHMP said in a statement on Monday.
  • Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) adapted shot has already received backing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use as a booster in the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive for the fall and winter season.
