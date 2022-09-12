General Electric (NYSE:GE) is eyeing the first week of 2023 to complete the spinoff of its healthcare unit, said the industrial firm on Monday.

GE is looking to unload the business, which will be named GE HealthCare, in the first week of Jan 2023. The move is subject to final approval from the board of directors and other customary conditions.

In addition, the conglomerate named eight additional directors who will join the board of the planned independent company. The new members of the unit include its CEO Peter Arduini and executives from Honeywell International (HON) and Amazon Web Services.

Mr. Arduini has served as president and CEO of GE's healthcare business since Jan 2022. In connection with the spinoff, Arduini will be named GE HealthCare's president and CEO.

In Nov 2021, General Electric (GE) announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies focused on energy, healthcare and aviation to streamline its business and reduce debt.

The company's shares have taken a hit since then amid worker and equipment shortages. Underperformance in its renewable energy business due to regulatory uncertainty has also dragged GE's results.

The healthcare business, in which GE expects to retain a 19.9% stake, has been performing well in recent quarters due to strong demand for its medical equipment and services. Its revenue rose 1% Y/Y in 1H22 to $8.88B.

GE shares were up 2% shortly before 12PM ET