Netflix teams with Ubisoft for three new mobile games

Sep. 12, 2022

E3 - The World"s Premier Event for Video Games - E3 Coliseum – Day 2

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is teaming up with Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) on three mobile games based on the videogame maker's franchises, further amping up Netflix's expanding presence in games.
  • That includes an exclusive mobile game based on Ubisoft's hit Assassin's Creed property.
  • Netflix is also developing a new sequel to Ubisoft's award winner Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which will be directed by the game's original core team.
  • And The Mighty Quest will see a new game on Netflix next year, a follow-up to mobile game The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. The new game will "draw inspiration from the roguelike genre" for a fresh format, Netflix says.
  • The games are set for availability in 2023, with the Valiant Hearts game arriving in January.
  • The Assassin's Creed game will build on Netflix's plans for a live-action series, as well as early plans for more content based on the property, potentially including animated entertainment.

Comments (2)

