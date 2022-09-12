Netflix teams with Ubisoft for three new mobile games
Sep. 12, 2022 12:31 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), UBSFYUBSFFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is teaming up with Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) on three mobile games based on the videogame maker's franchises, further amping up Netflix's expanding presence in games.
- That includes an exclusive mobile game based on Ubisoft's hit Assassin's Creed property.
- Netflix is also developing a new sequel to Ubisoft's award winner Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which will be directed by the game's original core team.
- And The Mighty Quest will see a new game on Netflix next year, a follow-up to mobile game The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. The new game will "draw inspiration from the roguelike genre" for a fresh format, Netflix says.
- The games are set for availability in 2023, with the Valiant Hearts game arriving in January.
- The Assassin's Creed game will build on Netflix's plans for a live-action series, as well as early plans for more content based on the property, potentially including animated entertainment.
Comments (2)