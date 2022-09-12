BP North America to buy Houston retail power and gas provider

BP Filling Station Signage

Oli Scarff/Getty Images News

  • BP North America, a unit of oil and gas major BP (NYSE:BP), has agreed to purchase Houston, Texas-based retail power and gas provider, EDF Energy Services, part of French utility group EDF.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal will help BP expand its footprint in the U.S. commercial and industrial (C&I) retail power and gas business.
  • EDF Energy supplies power, natural gas and related services to C&I customers across the U.S. It is said to have a wide geographical reach that will help enhance BP's capability to deliver energy solutions and additional services directly to large end-user customers in new and existing markets.
  • The acquisition also brings new opportunities for enhanced lower carbon integrated energy solutions for C&I customers, integrating with other BP businesses and capabilities that can support decarbonization goals.
  • Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.
  • BP shares were up around 2% shortly before 12.15PM ET

