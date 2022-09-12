Inflation expected to cool in August, but Fed still seen acting aggressively thereafter

Economists are forecasting U.S. headline consumer price inflation for August to ease to 8.1% Y/Y from 8.5% in July, in a growing sign that the closely-watched index may have peaked at 9.1% in June.

But core CPI, which excludes volatile prices and happens to be the Fed's more preferred inflation gauge, is expected to increase to 6.1% in August from a year before vs. 5.9% in July, as rents and wages show little signs of slowing.

"So the Fed won’t relent on pushing up its federal funds rate knowing that core inflation is where the real battle will be waged," Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told Seeking Alpha via email.

In similar remarks, Interactive Brokers Senior Economist José Torres, who is expecting August's CPI reading to be 8.2% Y/Y and 6.2% for core, believes the upcoming report on consumer prices "will not deter the FED from their tightening plans as they remain committed to easing price pressures." Bear in mind that part of the central bank's dual mandate is to bring down inflation to its 2% target, which is nowhere near current levels.

With the central bank's interest rate decision on tap for next week, markets are hedging for another aggressive 75-basis-point rate hike as inflation still hovers around a 40-year high. Traders see a 92.0% probability that the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee will lift its fed funds target range to 3.00%-3.25% from the current range of 2.25%-2.50%, according to CME's FedWatch tool. That compares with a mere 8.0% probability of a 50-bp move.

Torres, by comparison, sees the Fed's overnight lending rate peaking at 4.28% in 2023, otherwise known as the terminal rate.

"In order for the Fed to go slightly slower and for the recent [stock market] rally off of June lows to hold and persist, we need CPI, Core CPI, PPI, and Core PPI to come in below estimates," Capital Market Laboratories CEO Ophir Gottlieb wrote in a series of recent Twitter posts.

Specifically, Gottlieb wants to see headline CPI with another flat M/M print in August, if not negative. For core CPI, he thinks a "spectacular number" would be 0.2% M/M vs. 0.3% in July. "Anything over 0.4% is bad, and for the Fed to only raise 50 bps, we need both a negative CPI MoM and 0.2% or less Core CPI MoM," he added, warning that the Fed will continue to embrace its rate hiking campaign if core CPI doesn't cool fast enough.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said last week that she thinks inflation likely hasn't peaked yet, as aggregate demand and supply have not yet come back into better balance. Her hawkish tone, though, came before inflation expectations showed sharp declines in August, providing Fed policymakers with positive data.

Median one-year ahead inflation expectations for August fell to 5.7% from 6.2% in the prior month, according to the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations. Likewise, implied inflation three years ahead decreased to 2.8% from 3.2%. Consumers expect 2% inflation on a five-year horizon compared with 2.3% previously. While this is good news, the data clearly suggests that inflation has a long way to go before reaching the Fed's target, hence its tightening cycle might no be close to finished.

Investors, meanwhile, appear optimistic ahead of the CPI reading, with all three major U.S. stock indices trading in the green in Monday afternoon trading. "The market also prices based on core inflation, so while good CPI news for August may push up stocks, that’s likely to be a temporary bump," Frick said.

And "while the equity market may cheer another reduction in headline inflation, rising core prices, a weak seasonal period, rising yields and overbought conditions in the short-term suggest a bearish response," Torres said. "The market is more likely to view this report through a bearish lens as FED hawkishness and rising yields become the primary focus."

