Will Evolution Petroleum beat consensus amid volatile crude oil prices?

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, Sep. 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.41 and consensus revenue estimate is $38.18M (+178.7% Y/Y).

Will EPM beat consensus amid volatile crude oil prices (CL1:COM)?

Here is a look at the crude oil pricing in the last six months:

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward revision.

The company buys producing properties from other companies rather than developing them itself, which is a very profitable business model because it allows the company to avoid the high costs of development, according to Seeking Alpha Author Power Hedge.

Meanwhile, Author Long Player said the Denbury financial issues and their fallout are finally firmly in the past for Evolution Petroleum. The company's debt ratio will remain below 1.

Seeking Alpha's authors have given the stocks a Buy rating on an average. The sell-side analysts also gave the stocks a Buy rating on average, with an average price target of $9.05.

Quant Rating system gives the stocks a Strong Buy rating.