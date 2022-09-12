Livent falls 8% as Vertical Research downgrades to Hold on stock's outperformance

Sep. 12, 2022 12:30 PM ET

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

  • Livent (NYSE:LTHM) fell as much as 7.9% on Monday after Vertical Research downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy due to its outperformance YTD amid a surge in lithium prices.
  • The brokerage hiked LTHM's price target to $35 from $33, implying 1.6% potential upside to its last close.
  • Vertical Research's rating on LTHM contrasts bullish sell-side ratings (6 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 7 Hold).
  • SA Quant's rating on LTHM is Strong Buy, with the stock scoring highly in factor grades growth and momentum.
  • Shares of LTHM gained ~30% YTD.

Comments (1)

