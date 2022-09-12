Magna invests $77M in Indian EV startup Yulu
Sep. 12, 2022 12:34 PM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has made an investment of $77M in India's EV startup Yulu, the Canadian auto parts supplier announced on Sunday.
- Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. The Bangalore-based firm plans to enter 15 additional cities over the next 18 months.
- Magna (MGA) will own a stake and occupy a seat on Yulu's board as part of the investment. The two companies have also established a new battery swapping entity.
- The investment will enable Magna (MGA) to enter the micromobility market.
- "Micromobility presents a great opportunity for additional growth for Magna, and joining forces with Yulu helps us expand our business into this rapidly growing sector, " said Matteo Del Sorbo, Executive Vice President, Magna International and Global Lead for Magna New Mobility.
- MGA shares were up over 3% around 12.30 PM ET
Comments (1)