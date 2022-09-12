Fresh Del Monte gains on report of additional takeover interest
Sep. 12, 2022 1:17 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) rose 1.8% on a report that the banana distributor is seeing takeover interest from a second private equity firm.
- The news comes after Bloomberg reported in mid-July that infrastructure investor I Squared Capital is looking at an expanded partnership that may include an acquisition of the bananas distributor. Bloomberg at the time said that talks were at an early stage and there was no guarantee any deal will happen,
- Another PE firm is also interested, while I Squared continues to work with advisors on a potential bid, according to a Street Insider report, which cited an unidentified source.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) announced a partnership with I Squared Capital last June. As part of the deal, Fresh Del Monte invested in I Squared Global InfraTech Fund. At the time, both parties said they will share investment prospects and seek to co-invest in certain deals.
