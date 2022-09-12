Sixth Wave signs $50M contract for implementation of IXOS mining technology
Sep. 12, 2022 1:38 PM ETSixth Wave Innovations Inc. (SIXWF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB:SIXWF) on Monday announced the signing of a three phase test and implementation contract of more than $50M that will field its IXOS molecular imprinted polymer for extraction and purification of gold and silver at the Penhalonga Gold Mine, Zimbabwe.
- Additionally, Magnus Resources plans to build and deploy three smaller processing plants to assist regional artisanal mining groups in Zimbabwe to assist and direct artisanal mining operations from dangerous and environmentally destructive practices involving mercury amalgamation.
- The phase 1 of the project will begin immediately with Magnus sending ore samples to SIXW's laboratory for extraction and recovery testing and is expected to be complete within 6-8 weeks.
- The contract specifies USD $49,240 for phase 1.
- The Phase 2 will focus on pilot-plant process design, engineering, and implementation for gold recovery from oxides at an estimated cost of $26.1M.
Comments