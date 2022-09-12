FDA accepts Acadia's new drug application for Rett syndrome treatment trofinetide

Sep. 12, 2022 1:50 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Diagnosis Rett syndrome and tablets on a wooden table.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had accepted its new drug application (NDA) of investigational drug trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder.
  • ACAD said the FDA granted the application a priority review and was set to decide on it by March 12, 2023, or the so-called Prescription Drug User Fee Act date.
  • ACAD said the regulatory agency had informed the company that at this time it was not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to review trofinetide.
  • The NDA was supported by results from a phase 3 study which assessed the efficacy and safety of trofinetide in 187 girls and young women aged 5 through 20 with Rett syndrome.
  • Rett syndrome causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language. It primarily affects females.
  • ACAD stock +3.2% to $17.93 in afternoon trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.