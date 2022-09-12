FDA accepts Acadia's new drug application for Rett syndrome treatment trofinetide
Sep. 12, 2022 1:50 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had accepted its new drug application (NDA) of investigational drug trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder.
- ACAD said the FDA granted the application a priority review and was set to decide on it by March 12, 2023, or the so-called Prescription Drug User Fee Act date.
- ACAD said the regulatory agency had informed the company that at this time it was not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to review trofinetide.
- The NDA was supported by results from a phase 3 study which assessed the efficacy and safety of trofinetide in 187 girls and young women aged 5 through 20 with Rett syndrome.
- Rett syndrome causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language. It primarily affects females.
- ACAD stock +3.2% to $17.93 in afternoon trading.
Comments