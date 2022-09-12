Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) Japan unit is in a new collaboration with Kirin Holdings Company (OTCPK:KNBWY) to develop a health drink that contains live bacteria to help boost immunity, according to Nikkei Asian News.

The health drink will feature, LC-Plasma, which is an ingredient patented by Kirin that is used in the company's health drinks.

Kirin is the first food and beverage company in Japan to be granted approval to advertise the claim that a product boosts.

Coca-Cola Japan will also be able to advertise that LC-Plasma boosts immunity in its Georgia, Irohasu and Minute Maid brands.

Coca-Cola Japan is the beverage market share leader in Japan, but is thin in the health drinks segment.

The Coca-Cola-Kirin partnership is seen benefiting both companies, even though they compete against each other with many products.