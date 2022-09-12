Argo Group upgraded to Buy at Compass Point after strategic transactions
Sep. 12, 2022 1:55 PM ETARGOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded Argo Group (ARGO) to Buy from Neutral with a price year-end 2023 price target of $28.5, down from $35, after the company completed two recent major strategic transactions., including the sale of the Lloyds syndicate and the LPT/Enstar transaction.
- While noting that these deals have come at the cost of over $100M in charges to earnings, Alexander said he hopes they have now de-risked the specialty insurance company enough to the point where the stock "will stabilize and begin to perform."
- The current annualized return offers "a suitable risk-adjusted reward" and Argo is still contemplating additional strategic moves to enhance shareholder value.
- Argo Group SA Quant Rating stands with Sell whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Buy (1 Very Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Argo Group shares were down around 59%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 55%.
- Shares are currently +6.72% to $23.52 today.
