Argo Group upgraded to Buy at Compass Point after strategic transactions

Sep. 12, 2022 1:55 PM ETARGOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded Argo Group (ARGO) to Buy from Neutral with a price year-end 2023 price target of $28.5, down from $35, after the company completed two recent major strategic transactions., including the sale of the Lloyds syndicate and the LPT/Enstar transaction.
  • While noting that these deals have come at the cost of over $100M in charges to earnings, Alexander said he hopes they have now de-risked the specialty insurance company enough to the point where the stock "will stabilize and begin to perform."
  • The current annualized return offers "a suitable risk-adjusted reward" and Argo is still contemplating additional strategic moves to enhance shareholder value.
  • Argo Group SA Quant Rating stands with Sell whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Buy (1 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Argo Group shares were down around 59%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 55%.
  • Shares are currently +6.72% to $23.52 today.

