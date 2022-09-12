Deere (NYSE:DE) will generate 10% of yearly revenue from software fees by the end of the decade as its farm machinery becomes more technologically advanced. John May, chief executive of Deere, shared the forecast in a Wall Street Journal report about the company's investments in technology.

The company this year is bringing self-driving tractors to market and introducing advanced herbicide sprayers that can tell the difference between crops and weeds. A key question will be how much farmers will be willing to pay for software subscriptions as they face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel.

Software subscriptions may yield higher profit margins than machinery does. Analysts at Bernstein last year estimated that the gross margin for farming software averages 85%, compared with 25% for equipment sales, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Deere outlined its goal to expand recurring enterprise revenue to 10% of the total by 2030 in its "leap ambitions" report, a company spokesperson said when reached by email.

Deere (DE) this year has risen 6.9%, contrasting with a 14% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

