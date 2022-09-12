Atlas Air JV places 3 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft on dry leases with Ethiopian Airlines
Sep. 12, 2022 2:07 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Titan Aircraft Investments, a JV between Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) unit Titan Aviation and Bain Capital Credit, on Monday said it had placed three Boeing (BA) 767-300ER freighter aircraft on long-term dry leases with Ethiopian Airlines.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Ethiopian Airlines is expected to take delivery of the first aircraft later this month, with the second delivery set for later this year and the third planned for 2023, AAWW said in a statement.
- The addition of these three freighters bring Titan Aircraft's fleet to 10.
- AAWW stock marginally lower at $99.85 in afternoon trading.
