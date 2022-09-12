Oak Street Health downgraded at Goldman Sachs citing cloudy outlook

Sep. 12, 2022 2:16 PM ETOak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Following three straight sessions of gains, the shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH), an operator of primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries, fell on Monday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy, citing uncertain growth prospects.
  • The analysts Jamie Perse and the team also lowered the OSH price target to $29 from $32 per share, pointing to a cautious outlook due to growth profitability constraints.
  • The team wrote that the company’s current growth rate of adding 20 – 30 centers annually in 2023 and beyond is likely to require “more cash than is currently available, and we expect lack of visibility on this to be an overhang.”
  • The downgrade comes amid speculation that health services companies such as OSH could be the next M&A targets after Amazon (AMZN) agreed to acquire membership-based primary care platform One Medical (ONEM) in July for nearly $3.9B.

