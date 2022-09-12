General Dynamics rises as FAA nears approval of Gulfstream software fix: Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) rose 1.8% to $235.74 on Monday, jumping after an analyst report said the Federal Aviation Administration appears to be close to approving a software fix for Gulfstream G500/600 aircraft.

Gulfstream is bringing in operators of the aircraft to service facilities to receive updated software that addresses flight control issues, according to channel checks by Barclays.

“While the FAA has not formally approved the software update, we believe this signals that it is likely and imminent,” according to Barclays.

Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen has a Buy rating on General Dynamics (GD) because of its dividend payouts. Contributor Envision Research rates General Dynamics (GD) as a Buy as countries ramp up defense spending.