Allego N.V. rips big gain after conference appearances last week

Sep. 12, 2022

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) ripped a 28.05% gain in Monday afternoon trading to lead the electric vehicle sector.

Shares of the European electric vehicle charging company are now up more than 43% since Citi initiated coverage on the stock on September 8 with a Buy rating and price target of $10.

Citi made the bull call on Allego (ALLG) after the company made appearances at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference and Cowen 15 Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

ALLG has traded as high as $5.75 on the day vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.35 to $28.44.

