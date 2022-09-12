Allego N.V. rips big gain after conference appearances last week
Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) ripped a 28.05% gain in Monday afternoon trading to lead the electric vehicle sector.
Shares of the European electric vehicle charging company are now up more than 43% since Citi initiated coverage on the stock on September 8 with a Buy rating and price target of $10.
Citi made the bull call on Allego (ALLG) after the company made appearances at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference and Cowen 15 Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
ALLG has traded as high as $5.75 on the day vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.35 to $28.44.
