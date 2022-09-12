Google cancels next version of Pixelbook, dissolves computer hardware team: report
Sep. 12, 2022 2:56 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has canceled the next version of its Pixelbook computer and has closed down the team that was building it, The Verge reported.
- The news outlet, citing a person familiar with the matter, noted that the new version of the Pixelbook was "far along in development" and was expected to be debuted next year. The Verge added that the new Pixelbook was dropped as a result of Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) cost cutting measures.
- However, members of the team were not laid off and were transferred to other parts of the company, the Verge added.
- Mountain View, California-based Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares were fractionally lower in late-day trading on Monday.
- Last week, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said he was looking to make the tech giant "20% more productive," hinting that innovation, along with job reductions, may be needed.
