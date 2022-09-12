Bank of America hit with $5M fine by FINRA after failing to disclose options positions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was fined $5M by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) after failing to report over-the-counter options positions in ~7.42M instances, according to a Monday release.

BofA Securities' options position reporting failures occurred from January 2009 to October 2020, FINRA said, noting they included 26 positions that surpassed the applicable OTC position limit of either 25K or 50K contracts.

FINRA added that the firm's supervisory system "was not reasonably designed to comply" with reporting obligations to the regulator's Large Options Positions Reporting ("LOPR") platform from January 2014 to October 2020.

All in all, BofA agreed to settle with FINRA without admitting or denying the charges. A censure was also imposed by the regulator.

“FINRA relies on accurate reporting of transactions in order to maintain the integrity of the markets,” said Jessica Hopper, executive vice president and head of FINRA’s Department of Enforcement. “BofAS’s failure to report millions of OTC options positions prevented FINRA from carrying out that core function for transactions that carry substantial risks.”

In mid-July, BAC fined $225M for botched disbursement of unemployment benefits.