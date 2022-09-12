Blue Origin’s (BORGN) NS-23 uncrewed flight on Monday was quickly aborted after take-off due to a booster problem, according to company statements.

“During today’s flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster. The booster impacted the ground. There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for,” the company’s final launch update on Monday stated.

The mishap is the first such incident for the Jeff Bezos-led company.

The Federal Aviation Administration indicated it will oversee an investigation into the occurrence on Monday. The results of the inquiry will determine when the New Shepard (NS) flights can resume.

“Before the New Shepard vehicle can return to flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap affected public safety,” a statement from the agency read. “This is standard practice for all mishap investigations.”

