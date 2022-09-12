Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares slipped fractionally in after-hours trading after the IT giant reported first-quarter results that were mixed, impacted by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, despite a jump in cloud service revenue.

For the period ending August 31, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.03 per share, excluding one-time items, on $11.45B in revenue. Included in that $11.45B sales figure was $8.42B from cloud services and license support, up 14% year-over-year.

Oracle (ORCL) said without the strong U.S. dollar, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 8 cents higher.

Analysts were expecting Oracle (ORCL) to generate $11.44B in revenue and earn $1.07 per share.

In a statement, Oracle (ORCL) Chief Executive Safra Catz said the company's growing applications and infrastructure cloud business now account for more than 30% of its total revenue.

"As our cloud businesses become a larger-and-larger percentage of our overall business, we expect our constant currency organic revenue growth rate to hit double-digits with a corresponding increase in earnings per share," Catz said.

The 60-year-old Catz added that the company's newest acquisition, Cerner, "will also positively impact revenue and earnings per share growth in the coming quarters."

Oracle (ORCL) also said its board of directors declared a 32-cent-per-share dividend to shareholders of record as of October 12, payable on October 25.

The Larry Ellison-founded Oracle (ORCL) is set to host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Investment firm Guggenheim recently noted that Oracle (ORCL) could become the fourth "hyperscaler" of cloud computing services.