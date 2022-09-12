InMed adds 63% on rising volume after private placement
Sep. 12, 2022 3:53 PM ETINMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) added a record ~63% on surging volumes on Monday after the development stage pharma company announced a $6M private placement last week.
- The company said Friday after the close that in line with a securities purchase agreement, ~691.2K INM shares will be on offer at $8.68 apiece for two unnamed healthcare-focused institutional investors.
- The deal followed a previous disclosure INM made earlier in the day over plans to reprioritize efforts on pharmaceutical drug development and cut financial exposure to Health & Wellness.
- The twin announcements have propelled the company stock to over a three-month high after ~29.8M INM shares changed hands on Monday compared to the 65-day average of 91.8K.
The upsurge comes at a time when INM is trading ~65% lower than its year-ago level, as shown in this graph.
