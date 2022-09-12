Rent the Runway GAAP EPS of -$0.53 beats by $0.12, revenue of $76.5M beats by $2.93M

Sep. 12, 2022 4:04 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Rent the Runway press release (NASDAQ:RENT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $76.5M (+63.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.93M.
  • Reduced Q2 2022 net loss by $9M YoY; first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA since IPO
  • Significant increase in Gross Margin to 42%, up 3 percentage points
  • Announces Restructuring Plan to Reduce $25-$27 Million of Annual Operating Costs, Pulling Forward Path to Profitability.
  • 173,321 ending Total Subscribers, representing an increase of 37% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.4%, as compared to (4.1)% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.0% to 3.0%
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $285 million to $290 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin of (2)% to 0%.
  • Shares +4.26%.

